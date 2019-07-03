Home Cities Bengaluru

Drive against plastic from next week

A meeting with the corporators of different wards will be held this week, and in the next week strong enforcements will begin, said D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management).

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After several unsuccessful attempts to curb down the plastic menace, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now decided to launch a crackdown on street vendors and manufacturers who are involved in promoting the use of plastic from next week. All the Solid Waste Management officers, Health Inspectors and even the corporators will be involved. “We are going to make a huge team to crack down on the plastic menace. A meeting with the corporators of different wards will be held this week, and in the next week strong enforcements will begin, said D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management).

He added that the crackdown will be launched on vendors first. “We have got many complaints about street vendors using plastic despite warnings and raids. We will first take action against them and then on manufacturers, retailers and big malls,” added Randeep.

He later said that special byelaws are being made for fines on plastic. “A meeting will be held this week to decide on the fine amount. Those carrying plastic will also be fined. At some places, enforcements have already started. By next week, it is going to become very strict.”

The BBMP’s move on cracking down on street vendors has been hailed by residents. “It is great that BBMP will crack down on the vendors using plastic. However, they should even find the root of the menace--plastic manufacturers,” said Ranjitha Ramachandra, a Malleswaram resident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp