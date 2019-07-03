Drive against plastic from next week

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After several unsuccessful attempts to curb down the plastic menace, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has now decided to launch a crackdown on street vendors and manufacturers who are involved in promoting the use of plastic from next week. All the Solid Waste Management officers, Health Inspectors and even the corporators will be involved. “We are going to make a huge team to crack down on the plastic menace. A meeting with the corporators of different wards will be held this week, and in the next week strong enforcements will begin, said D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management).

He added that the crackdown will be launched on vendors first. “We have got many complaints about street vendors using plastic despite warnings and raids. We will first take action against them and then on manufacturers, retailers and big malls,” added Randeep.

He later said that special byelaws are being made for fines on plastic. “A meeting will be held this week to decide on the fine amount. Those carrying plastic will also be fined. At some places, enforcements have already started. By next week, it is going to become very strict.”

The BBMP’s move on cracking down on street vendors has been hailed by residents. “It is great that BBMP will crack down on the vendors using plastic. However, they should even find the root of the menace--plastic manufacturers,” said Ranjitha Ramachandra, a Malleswaram resident.