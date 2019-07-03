FIR filed against two for circulating messages posing as BJP leader
The Basaveshwara Nagar police have registered a case against two people for allegedly posting fake messages on social media, misusing the name of BJP leader R Ashok.
The BJP leader’s follower, Kodandaram, filed a complaint stating that the accused persons were circulating posts, which were created as statements made by R Ashok against Adichunchanagiri Mutt and against the construction of Kalabyraveshwara Swamy temple in USA. In the posts, which were allegedly circulated in a Vokkaliga community WhatsApp group, the accused projected as Ashok made statements against the mutt.
Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 295 of the IPC.