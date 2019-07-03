Home Cities Bengaluru

Forest guard gets notice for playing cricket  

 With the World Cup fever getting the better of everyone, this forest guard at Chikkaballapura division has taken it a notch higher.

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the World Cup fever getting the better of everyone, this forest guard at Chikkaballapura division has taken it a notch higher. Indulging himself in the spirit of the season, he played during ‘duty hours’ and has been slapped with a notice by his seniors for the same. 
The forest guard, K R Avinash, was playing cricket with local youths at a village in KS Gida beat of Chikkaballapura range limits, on June 24.  

Playing near his residential quarters, he did not turn up at work. The next day, Deputy Forest Officer (DFO) Ravishankar C sent a notice, asking him to give an explanation. In the notice copy available with The New Indian Express, the DFO stated, ‘’It is your duty to safeguard trees and plants. But it is unfortunate that you were playing during duty hours, that too in the morning. It also shows your negligence.’’

The notice was served to Avinash under Karnataka Civil Service Rules. If proven guilty, he can be punished for dereliction of duty and can even be suspended.
Ravishankar said, since this is the monsoon season, the forest department’s primary duty is to grow plants and protect them. “As a forest guard, he should be planting seedlings and saplings at this time. Also, during monsoon, farmers encroach the forest land. They sometimes even send their cattle to our land, where we have plants. Both time and money wise, it’s a loss for us. As a forest guard, it’s his responsibility to involve himself in these activities, but he was playing instead,’’ the officer added.

When asked what action will be taken, Ravishankar said he (Avinash) is yet to reply. “We will take action based on his reply,’’ he added. Official sources said that the notice is just a warning. “We cannot suspend or dismiss him for this. We are aware that it shows his negligence towards his duty. Since it is his first time, we will leave him with a warning. If this repeats, he may be under suspension or even lose his job,’’ an official stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp