Forest guard gets notice for playing cricket  

BENGALURU: With the World Cup fever getting the better of everyone, this forest guard at Chikkaballapura division has taken it a notch higher. Indulging himself in the spirit of the season, he played during ‘duty hours’ and has been slapped with a notice by his seniors for the same.

The forest guard, K R Avinash, was playing cricket with local youths at a village in KS Gida beat of Chikkaballapura range limits, on June 24.

Playing near his residential quarters, he did not turn up at work. The next day, Deputy Forest Officer (DFO) Ravishankar C sent a notice, asking him to give an explanation. In the notice copy available with The New Indian Express, the DFO stated, ‘’It is your duty to safeguard trees and plants. But it is unfortunate that you were playing during duty hours, that too in the morning. It also shows your negligence.’’

The notice was served to Avinash under Karnataka Civil Service Rules. If proven guilty, he can be punished for dereliction of duty and can even be suspended.

Ravishankar said, since this is the monsoon season, the forest department’s primary duty is to grow plants and protect them. “As a forest guard, he should be planting seedlings and saplings at this time. Also, during monsoon, farmers encroach the forest land. They sometimes even send their cattle to our land, where we have plants. Both time and money wise, it’s a loss for us. As a forest guard, it’s his responsibility to involve himself in these activities, but he was playing instead,’’ the officer added.

When asked what action will be taken, Ravishankar said he (Avinash) is yet to reply. “We will take action based on his reply,’’ he added. Official sources said that the notice is just a warning. “We cannot suspend or dismiss him for this. We are aware that it shows his negligence towards his duty. Since it is his first time, we will leave him with a warning. If this repeats, he may be under suspension or even lose his job,’’ an official stated.