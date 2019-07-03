Home Cities Bengaluru

Harassment by husband forces woman to kill self

Unable to tolerate the harassment by her husband, a 34-year-old woman committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in Bagalagunte area on Monday.

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:31 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Unable to tolerate the harassment by her husband, a 34-year-old woman committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in Bagalagunte area on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Geetha, a housewife. Tension gripped the area for a while as the relatives staged a protest in front of the house.

A police official said that the incident took place at 6.30 pm when Geetha visited his brother’s house in Mallasandra. She complained to her relatives about the harassment and later set herself ablaze after locking herself inside the washroom. Neighbours who noticed the incident alerted Bagalagunte police station. Geetha was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared brought dead. She was married to Beemanna, a conductor at BMTC, and the couple hail from Bidar. They had come to the city a few years ago and Beemanna had left the city recently. Hunt is on for Beemanna, who has been booked for abetment to suicide.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional  distress,help is available. You can get in touch with  the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm and 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24/7.

