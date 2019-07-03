Harvard does case study on Christ University’s growth

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts, has chosen Christ University vice-chancellor Abraham V M among heads of institutes in Asia, for an academic leadership training programme. A 21-day programme will train him and 17 others from various Asian countries in handling key decision-making moments. The Higher Education in Asia Leadership Seminar will be held from July 7 to 27, said vice-chancellor Abraham V M. It is being organised by the School of Education, Harvard, that has done case studies of various universities across the globe.

This follows the case study that Harvard had held in Christ University. “The only one in Asia that was chosen for the study,” said registrar Anil Pinto. “Harvard has written a case study of the university as a learning organisation, about what has made the institution grow. And the reasons pointed to ‘learning’ that the institute promotes among the faculty members,” he added.

Over the past 10 years, the college has sent more than 100 faculty members abroad to furnish their administrative and pedagogical skills. Some have also been involved in collaborative research, added Pinto.Now, the vice-chancellor will visit Harvard and is likely to be exposed to case studies across the globe on various key areas.

Focus on research

Giving the much-needed impetus to research in sciences and in humanities, the university will focus on quality research where laboratories will be set up for physics, chemistry and psychology among other subjects. “The PhD programmes are completely filled across 20 programmes. These laboratories will give the much-needed focus to students. There will be psychology labs and sound-proofed counselling rooms as well for the humanities researchers,” said vice-chancellor Abraham.

