Home Cities Bengaluru

‘I got a life-changing experience’

... says Andreas van de Laar, who will be releasing his five-part documentary on innovation in India in Aug

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: What would make you give up life in your homeland to spend two years in a foreign country? For Andreas van de Laar, it was the hope of making a documentary on India that showed the country in a different light that made him leave Amsterdam. Two years on, his five-part documentary on India’s development and innovation in areas of urban development and governance, healthcare, education and agriculture will soon see online release by the end of August. Titled One Point Seven, the series also features eminent personalities such as Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Narayan Murthy and Shashi Tharoor.

During Laar’s first visit to the country in 2016, he had no idea of the journey he would eventually embark on. A job at a production house in Amsterdam left him on the verge of a burnout, and ever the impulsive man, he landed in India for a Vipassana retreat. But thanks to a long waiting period, Laar spent three months backpacking and visited several destinations in the Himalayas, including Srinagar and Leh. Call it coincidence, but the impetus for the documentary came from a book Laar stumbled upon while waiting for his flight to head back home. It was Jugaad Innovation, a book by Navi Radjou, Jaideep Prabhu and Simone Ahuja, that convinced him to take the plunge.
“The book was full of out-of-the-box ways of delivering services to people who need it most. That way of thinking is going to be important this century. It gave me the sense of urgency I sought as a filmmaker and a chance to bridge the gap between what people think of India and what is also a reality in the country,” explains Laar.

Laar spent the next year saving money for his project and was back in the country in August 2017. The filming, however, started only in December that year. “I started out in the wrong direction because I was looking for a production house to assist me. But I couldn’t make a film on frugal innovation and how to get the best quality in the lowest cost by getting a big budget to make a documentary on it,” recalls Laar.
This then sparked off a series of many ‘jugaadu’ solutions, the first of which was to shoot the entire film on an iPhone 5SE. “I had already got appointments with the people I wanted to feature. Instead of turning up with a lighting system and a big camera, I showed up with just my phone,” says Laar, adding that his voice-over for the film was recorded on his iPhone while he stayed tucked under a blanket to cut out sound. 

With each interview he conducted, Laar gained more confidence, with his most humbling experience being the interview with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, which took a fair amount of back-and-forth efforts to finalise. “I didn’t feature people just because I’m a fanboy. These are people I look up to and I knew Mr Tharoor’s insight was needed because he’s like a bridge between India and the rest of the world,” says Laar.

The filming was completed by March, post which Laar submitted the footage to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which agreed to fund the post-production costs up to around 5,000 euros. The editing was then done in May this year.
Laar is currently focused on screening the film in as many places as possible. “I wanted a life-changing experience and I got it. The longer you stay in India, the more you understand things about the country you didn’t before,” he says. “And when that acceptance seeks in, you truly enjoy India.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp