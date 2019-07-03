‘I got a life-changing experience’

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: What would make you give up life in your homeland to spend two years in a foreign country? For Andreas van de Laar, it was the hope of making a documentary on India that showed the country in a different light that made him leave Amsterdam. Two years on, his five-part documentary on India’s development and innovation in areas of urban development and governance, healthcare, education and agriculture will soon see online release by the end of August. Titled One Point Seven, the series also features eminent personalities such as Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Narayan Murthy and Shashi Tharoor.

During Laar’s first visit to the country in 2016, he had no idea of the journey he would eventually embark on. A job at a production house in Amsterdam left him on the verge of a burnout, and ever the impulsive man, he landed in India for a Vipassana retreat. But thanks to a long waiting period, Laar spent three months backpacking and visited several destinations in the Himalayas, including Srinagar and Leh. Call it coincidence, but the impetus for the documentary came from a book Laar stumbled upon while waiting for his flight to head back home. It was Jugaad Innovation, a book by Navi Radjou, Jaideep Prabhu and Simone Ahuja, that convinced him to take the plunge.

“The book was full of out-of-the-box ways of delivering services to people who need it most. That way of thinking is going to be important this century. It gave me the sense of urgency I sought as a filmmaker and a chance to bridge the gap between what people think of India and what is also a reality in the country,” explains Laar.

Laar spent the next year saving money for his project and was back in the country in August 2017. The filming, however, started only in December that year. “I started out in the wrong direction because I was looking for a production house to assist me. But I couldn’t make a film on frugal innovation and how to get the best quality in the lowest cost by getting a big budget to make a documentary on it,” recalls Laar.

This then sparked off a series of many ‘jugaadu’ solutions, the first of which was to shoot the entire film on an iPhone 5SE. “I had already got appointments with the people I wanted to feature. Instead of turning up with a lighting system and a big camera, I showed up with just my phone,” says Laar, adding that his voice-over for the film was recorded on his iPhone while he stayed tucked under a blanket to cut out sound.

With each interview he conducted, Laar gained more confidence, with his most humbling experience being the interview with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, which took a fair amount of back-and-forth efforts to finalise. “I didn’t feature people just because I’m a fanboy. These are people I look up to and I knew Mr Tharoor’s insight was needed because he’s like a bridge between India and the rest of the world,” says Laar.

The filming was completed by March, post which Laar submitted the footage to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which agreed to fund the post-production costs up to around 5,000 euros. The editing was then done in May this year.

Laar is currently focused on screening the film in as many places as possible. “I wanted a life-changing experience and I got it. The longer you stay in India, the more you understand things about the country you didn’t before,” he says. “And when that acceptance seeks in, you truly enjoy India.”