Illegal religious structures must go: Karnataka HC

The state has no option but to demolish all illegal religious structures in public places, the Karnataka High Court observed on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (EPS| Debdutta Mitra)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state has no option but to demolish all illegal religious structures in public places, the Karnataka High Court observed on Tuesday. It directed the government to take a decision to raze all such structures across the state, if it has not taken such a decision already,  keeping in mind the directions issued by the Supreme Court on September 29, 2009. 
A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad was hearing the suo motu proceedings initiated to supervise the actions of the state for the effective implementation of the apex court order which directed all states to demolish the illegal religious structures. 

The apex court ahc suo motu proceedings were initiated in view of the orders passed by the Apex Court in the Special Leave Petition-Civil in the case of Union of India v/s State of Gujarat and others, where the directions were issued to all the states to demolish the illegal religious structures.  In the same petition, on January 31, 2018, an order was passed by the Apex Court directing the implementation of the orders passed in the Special Leave Petition right from the order dated September 29, 2009 shall be supervised by the concerned HC sfor ensuring implementation of the orders in an effective manner. 

Citing the verdict of Apex Court that no temple, church and mask should be constructed on public places, park and street, the high court has also directed the State to come out with details whether any exercise done to identify the illegal religious structures on public places, park and street after supreme court passed the order in September 2009. 

TAGS
Karnataka High Court
Water Crisis
