Karnataka to have its own wildlife forensic lab  

The Forest Department is thinking of setting up its own wildlife forensic sciences laboratory in the state to make its legal battle stronger.

Published: 03rd July 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Forest Department is thinking of setting up its own wildlife forensic sciences laboratory in the state to make its legal battle stronger.

The idea has picked up momentum after Tamil Nadu forest officials set up their own laboratory in Chennai recently. A discussion on this was also recently held by officials from the two states.
Sanjai Mohan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) told TNIE that at present it was an idea and work on making it a successful reality was under way. The existence of a laboratory will make wildlife cases against offenders stronger.

He said in many cases, when animal meat is seized, the poachers claim that it is that of cattle. But forest staffers suspect that it is of a wild game. The only way to prove this is through scientific tests. In such cases, a dedicated laboratory will be beneficial.

The department is also dealing with cases pertaining to carcasses of wild animals. Cases of authentication of nails and bones of big cats and ivory has also become a major challenge to handle.
The department is worried of the cost of setting it up, the seriousness among political circles, expertise training to staffers and dedicated team of experts among others. To set up such a laboratory, state-of-the-art equipment and a sound database will also be required.

