Mobile waiting lounges may offer respite at bus stands

 The ordeal of standing on the roadside to wait for a long-distance bus to arrive at the boarding point, may soon be over.

By Preeja Prasad  
BENGALURU: The ordeal of standing on the roadside to wait for a long-distance bus to arrive at the boarding point, may soon be over. Bengaluru is likely to get a mobile lounge for inter-city commuters to spend their waiting time at. A startup has approached the city’s civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Pallike (BBMP), over the initiative. 

A three-month pilot project has been approved by the agency’s Special Commissioner (Projects) and the lounge may come into place within the next two months near St John’s hospital, Koramangala.
The lounge will be a carrier measuring 18m in length, 2m in width and 4.7m in height, pulled by a truck. The facilities include air conditioning, seating, storage space, CCTV cameras, television, Wi-Fi, toilet and perhaps an eatery if there is no space constraint, said Sathish Nataraj, the founder of the startup. While the final space will be able to hold 120 people, the pilot project will be a smaller version with a capacity of around 40 people.

Admitting that the initiative can create space constraints in Bengaluru, which is known for its traffic chaos, Nataraj said the carrier will be parked near the KSRTC pick-up point at Koramangala and will be functioning from 6pm to 12am. The charges for the pilot project will be `30 per hour for a person, he told CE. 

“This is a good project considering the fact that travellers have to stand on the side of the road, adding to the existing traffic,” a BBMP officer from the traffic engineering cell said. The project has received a nod from the Bengaluru Traffic Police and the transport department. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad was unavailable for comment.

