Mum, baby fall to death from 7th floor flat 

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old woman and her two-year-old son fell to their death from the seventh-floor balcony of Sriram White House apartments on Dinnur Road in RT Nagar on Tuesday evening.



The deceased were identified as Bhavana and her son Devansh. Bhavana was married to Arihanth Kumar, a software engineer with a private company in Pulakeshinagar.



A senior police officer said the incident occurred at 3.45pm, when Devansh was playing in the balcony and Bhavana was talking on her mobile.

When tragedy struck, Bhavana’s parents-in-law were resting in their bedroom. They were not aware of the incident until the bodies were shifted to Baptist Hospital, and Arihanth rushed to hospital from his office, after neighbours informed him. The family lives on the seventh floor of the eight-storey apartment building.



The security guard who heard the sound of the bodies hitting the ground, alerted neighbours.

Tension gripped the premises for a while as a police team inspected the spot and said that it may not be a case of accidental death.

A police officer said, “Bhavana’s father, Nirmal Kumar Jain, made a statement before police that the couple had some differences for a few months, and his daughter was upset over this, which could have led her to take this extreme step. However, no suicide note was found at the spot and we are interrogating Arihanth to ascertain the exact reason for his wife to end her life.” A source close to the family, though, said that they are not sure it was a suicide, and it could be an accident.