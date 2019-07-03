Soap opera: Going natural

Krishan Roy By

BENGALURU: Several Bengalureans are veering towards organic products... Food, fruits and now soaps. With social media being abuzz with the benefits of chemical-free natural soaps, which prevent unnecessary degradation of skin, Neetha Bhoopalam, a natural cosmetologist and aromatherapist, and the Karnataka President of NNHSA (Nutrition and Natural Health Sciences Association), says a number of Bengalureans have realised the worth of switching to natural body care products. “There’s a rising awareness about how harmful these chemicals can be. They not only destroy the body but nature too,” says Bhoopalam who has actively taken to making soaps, and now even conducts workshops to teach others, after finding a keen interest among Bengalureans to ‘get their hands dirty’.

Agrees Pooja Kachroo, co-founder of Bloom & Glow, who points out that there’s been a sudden surge in the number of participants attending her soap-making workshops. “Earlier we conducted one session a month, now we hold 2-3 workshops,” she says, adding that natural soaps are made with premium natural oils, plant butters and therapeutic distilled oils that nourish the skin. “Soaps available in the market are detergent-based with synthetic colourants, petroleum products, foaming agents and include several harsh

chemicals that strip off the natural oil from the skin thus making it dry. For those struggling with rashes and allergies, making your own soap that suits your skin type could be the best alternative.”

Anuradha, a Bengaluru-based soap maker and gardener, started making soaps in 2017. “I’ve always had an interest in learning new skills. Ever since I learnt the art of natural soap making, I have been totally intrigued by it. The difference between chemical-filled soap and a natural one is clearly visible,” she added.

Cost talk

The cost of these soaps could be little higher than the ones available in the market. However, Pallavi, who took to learning the making of soaps, feels customised soaps provide you with the exact natural ingredients required for your body. “The personalised soap gives you better nourishment and takes care of your skin as well,” adds Pallavi, who has launched a startup which is into selling homemade soaps.

Ashrutha Pedaballi, who has been using handmade soap for over a year now points out she doesn’t mind the extra cost considering the quality of ingredients that goes in. “It could be around `90-250 higher but lasts the same amount of time when compared to the market-bought ones. I get to choose what exactly goes in to the soap and the fragrance that I would like. It’s totally worth it,” she says.