‘We are moving forward by leaps and bounds outwardly’

Wellness is the biggest integrating force. Through it the mind, heart and soul of the people can pulsate and celebrate together.

Wellness is the biggest integrating force. Through it the mind, heart and soul of the people can pulsate and celebrate together. So let’s start our journey towards celebration by creating productive workouts, which help lose weight, gain shape, as well as serve the purpose of re-creation. 
The world says it is difficult to find time to workout. It is a known fact that the busiest man in the world is the President of the USA. But when Bill Clinton was in office, he still found adequate time for the things he wanted to do. With enthusiasm, I’m sure we will be able to accommodate this programme into our daily routine.

Finding 28 minutes every day may seem like a huge commitment but is it difficult to find seven minutes? I suggest trying the following for the next four days before starting with this programme. From tonight, let’s prepone our bedtime by seven minutes and wake up seven minutes earlier tomorrow. If we continue adding seven minutes daily for the next four days, we will find the 28 minutes we need for our workout. It’s easier to surmount little molehills than trying to conquer mountains. 

Finding the first seven minutes is like climbing the first rung on our path to seeking a heavenly experience. When going to bed, we need to be in a pleasant state of being and that does not depend on the person sleeping next to us. Neither our lover nor our partner should determine the quality of our sleep. Go to bed alone. Do not take the boss, husband or lover to bed. Neither our children nor our in-laws. This is our sanctuary. Our time to rest and recuperate. 

Most of the world is now at a stage where comforts and luxuries are more available to the masses than ever before and we have become complete suckers for the luxuries/conveniences that have now become so commonplace and this is where evolution suffers. Life is all about first being intimate with our own being. With our survival needs met, we should now be looking at moving forward on the evolutionary scale towards self-awareness and self-realisation.

With technology driving evolution at an astounding pace, we are definitely moving forward by leaps and bounds outwardly, but by no means can we say that we have reached the evolutionary pinnacle because we are moving away from our own being, our own centre. The whole rush is to connect the dots outside and leave all the dots open within. Along with being human comes the constant question of choice, and the decisions we make move us forward or backward on the evolutionary ladder.
Another very important assessment to consider is that we believe all of creation as being human centric.

While we may believe that the universe constantly conspires to fulfil our wishes and serve 
us with perpetual abundance, what we fail to understand is that our life is actually a beautiful product of us co-creating our existence in symphony with the universe. But unfortunately this wisdom is lost to the majority of mankind as they struggle to survive this life. Barring the sages across the ages, people just eat, drink and die due to disease. 

During the course of our evolution we developed our awareness as we stood up and became bipedal. We moved on from being instinctive and reactionary to becoming sensitive, responsive and responsible. 
As the universe stretches out infinitely in time and space, with all the possible permutations and combinations, we are perhaps capable of achieving much greater complexity. 
Excerpted with permission from Lose Weight Gain Shape by Mickey Mehta, published by Westland.
 

