13 wards may not see any changes

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday submitted a draft of the delimitation of wards to the revenue department for suggestions. In the draft it has been pointed that there will be no restructuring or any changes in 13 wards- Yelahanka Satellite town, Vijayanagar, Kempapura Agrahara, Attiguppe, Beniganahalli, Sarvagnanagar, Eijipura, Jayanagar, Shantinagar, Nayanadanahalli, DJ Halli, Kadugondanahalli and Lingarajapuram.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad held a meeting with revenue department officials in the city and said that they will have to go through details like ward population, roads, areas bordering the two wards and layouts which could get divided. He said that revenue officials have a week’s time to survey the areas and give their recommendations to BBMP.

Necessary changes will be done and the proposal will be discussed with corporators and MLAs. Final changes will be made and the draft will then be placed before the public in October for their inputs and feedback, Prasad said in the meeting.

In 2007, seven CMCs, one TMCs and 11 villages were added to the existing 100 wards of BBMP and 198 wards were created. Now, based on the 2011 census figures of 84,43,675 population, this delimitation is being done, said a BBMP official.

The draft suggests that the size of the eight assembly constituencies could be changed based on the population size in each ward. While some could get more wards, in case of some others, there could be a reduction. The draft also states that while the dimensions of the wards will change, it is likely that outer areas of BBMP will get more wards compared to the ones in the core area. The wards are being reconstituted with population of 42,500 per ward.

