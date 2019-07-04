Home Cities Bengaluru

13 wards may not see any changes

BBMP submits draft, seeks suggestions from revenue department  

Published: 04th July 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday submitted a draft of the delimitation of wards to the revenue department for suggestions. In the draft it has been pointed that there will be no restructuring or any changes in 13 wards- Yelahanka Satellite town, Vijayanagar, Kempapura Agrahara, Attiguppe, Beniganahalli, Sarvagnanagar, Eijipura, Jayanagar, Shantinagar, Nayanadanahalli, DJ Halli, Kadugondanahalli and Lingarajapuram.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad held a meeting with revenue department officials in the city and said that they will have to go through details like ward population, roads, areas bordering the two wards and layouts which could get divided. He said that revenue officials have a week’s time to survey the areas and give their recommendations to BBMP.

Necessary changes will be done and the proposal will be discussed with corporators and MLAs. Final changes will be made and the draft will then be placed before the public in October for their inputs and feedback, Prasad said in the meeting. 

In 2007, seven CMCs, one TMCs and 11 villages were added to the existing 100 wards of BBMP and 198 wards were created. Now, based on the 2011 census figures of 84,43,675 population, this delimitation is being done, said a BBMP official. 

The draft suggests that the size of the eight assembly constituencies could be changed based on the population size in each ward. While some could get more wards, in case of some others, there could be a reduction. The draft also states that while the dimensions of the wards will change, it is likely that outer areas of BBMP will get more wards compared to the ones in the core area. The wards are being reconstituted with population of 42,500 per ward.

Wards that may not see any restructuring
Yelahanka Satellite Town, Vijayanagar, Kempapura Agrahara, Attiguppe, Beniganahalli, Sarvagna Nagar, Eijipura, Jayanagar, Shantinagar, Nayanadanahalli, DJ Halli, Kadugondanahalli and Lingarajapuram

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp