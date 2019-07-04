9-yr-old gets rid of rare congenital condition

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nine-year-old Hafsa Fatima was suffering from a rare condition called Congenital Superior Oblique Palsy since birth, leading to a vertical squint and abnormal head posture, which could further lead to double vision in her eyes and her head posture becoming worsened. But with a surgery lasting over 1 hour 15 minutes, she got rid of both her squint and abnormal head posture.

The spindle-shaped Superior Oblique muscle originates from near the nose and controls eye movements such as internal rotation (looking toward the nose), depression (looking downward), and abduction (looking away from the nose).

This rare disorder is seen only in about 3.4 cases per 1,00,000 population. “Fatima had developed vertical quint and her face turned to a side. This had opened her to ridicule from her peers. Three different muscles were hence operated,” said Dr Muralidhara Krishna, Cataract & Paediatric Ophthalmology Specialist at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Bengaluru. After the challenging surgery, Fatima got rid of her vertical squint.