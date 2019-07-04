Home Cities Bengaluru

Back in time: What business advice would you give your younger self?

Published: 04th July 2019

BENGALURU : I have always believed that creating a great product that solves real-world problems using advanced technology is the way forward. What I didn’t know back then, was that along with a great product, I also need to create awareness in the minds of consumers.An engaging product that is miles ahead of the competition ensures that customers use it, and keep coming back to it. At the same time, great marketing creates awareness on a large scale in the mind of our consumers. It encourages them to try the product in the first place, and that’s half the battle won.

Great marketing ensures that customers know about product in detail and are motivated to try it. Once its done people continue to use it after their first try. Our product should definitely rank the highest in terms of innovation, product market fit, ease of use, and most importantly, quality.

At the same time, our product should also be marketed creatively to stay ahead in the race. Marketing and product development should go hand in hand, and a perfect balance between the two is what makes the product successful.  –  Zishaan Hayath, CEO and founder, Toppr

If you get an idea that inspires you, act on it immediately. The best ideas are often the first to fade from memory or get put on the backburner indefinitely. Learn about maintaining optimum health while you still have it. Get started with healthy eating and exercise young, so you don’t spend half your life worrying about weight, blood pressure, heart attacks and all sorts of weight-related problems. Whatever you do, believe in yourself. You have untapped potential, and you will accomplish everything you have dreamed about. No one has the right to tell you can’t do something great in your life. Don’t allow them to justify their mediocre lives by destroying your dreams.

 – Rishabh Mehra, MD and CEO, Digital Mall of Asia

