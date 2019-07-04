Bengaluru art school to host exhibition  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to provide a platform for artists to showcase their works and help the community of artists to network and promote, Shiny Colors Fine Art Classes is organising a two-week art exhibition in the city. Titled Kala Sadhana, the exhibition will allow artists and public to associate and interact with other experienced artists and learn new things. It will also provides an opportunity for artists to sell paintings and get rewarded for their creative art works.

The top three paintings will receive cash prizes, while participation certificates will be awarded to all participating artists.“We conduct drawing and painting classes for adults as well as kids. Our school also organises workshops by world-renowned master artists in Bengaluru. We have a dedicated studio and art gallery for promoting the knowledge of drawing and painting.

At school, we have people who are drawn towards arts from various walks of life. We have engineers, home-makers, students, business analysts and IT professionals taking part in this celebration of art. Our mission is to help all those who wish to express their inner-self by learning the joy of painting.

This exhibition is an attempt to reach out to more people and build a strong network of artists,” says Rashmi Soni, co-founder and director of Shiny Colors Fine Art Classes. M Sathish Reddy, MLA Bommanahalli constituency will inaugurate the exhibition at 5pm on July 5.The exhibition will be held till July 20 at Shiny Colors Art Gallery, HSR Layout from 11am to 7pm.