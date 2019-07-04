Home Cities Bengaluru

Conman dupes Bengaluru retired teacher with blocked card at ATM, steals Rs 1.2 lakh in three days

Radha, a resident of Ramanagara, and her husband went to an ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank in Papareddypalya Circle in Nagarabhavi second stage to withdraw money around 2.40 pm on June 14.

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purposes only. (File | PTI)

By  HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  An elderly woman, a retired schoolteacher, lost Rs 1.2 lakh, as a trickster hoodwinked her into revealing her ATM pin and exchanged her debit card for a blocked one. The alleged negligence of a bank official also played a role, the woman said. The victim, Radha, a resident of Ramanagara, and her husband went to an ATM kiosk of a nationalised bank in Papareddypalya Circle in Nagarabhavi second stage to withdraw money around 2.40 pm on June 14. While they were struggling, a man entered the kiosk, passing himself off as a security guard who just came on duty and asked them to hurry, before offering to help. 

He took the card and helped them select the right options. But then he handed her a blocked card and left, taking her card with him-which she did not notice. She could not withdraw the money, but did not notice that her card had been replaced or that Rs. 40,000 had been withdrawn from her account. 

The next day, she received an alert that a further Rs. 40,000 had been withdrawn from her account. Puzzled, she went to the bank. “I wanted to check the problem in withdrawing money and the message of withdrawal received on my mobile. The bank official checked the debit card and told me the card had been blocked in April itself. He told me they would issue a new card,” Radha said.

The bank officials issued her a new card, but in the name of the person whose card was blocked. This also didn’t belong to her. On 17 June, when she was in Bhadravathi, she noticed that on June 16, a further Rs. 40,000 had been withdrawn. Panicked, she rushed to the local branch where she holds her account and was told that the card in her possession did not belong to her. They then blocked the card and told her that the miscreant had withdrawn a total of Rs. 1.2 lakh over three days. 

On 18, Radha returned to the Bengaluru branch seeking an explanation but was met with officials accusing her in return of taking the new card only on June 17. On checking the register, it was however found that she had taken the card on June 15 in the morning. 

She then approached the Annapoorneshwarinagar police station to file a complaint, but the officials there directed her to Cyber Crime police station, who told her they would not register such cases. The Cyber Crime officials asked her to go to Ramnagar police as she stays in their jurisdiction. It was only when she knocked on the doors of police commissioner Alok Kumar, that she got the case registered at Annapoorneshwarinagar police station after a delay of 8 days. The police are investigating the case.

Student loses Rs 1 lakh after contacting ‘customer care’
A medical student lost Rs 1 lakh in a span of one hour, after using a payment app link sent by a customer care executive. The alleged fraud took place last Saturday, when Manu Rampal wanted to check the delivery status of one parcel he had sent through a courier company. He searched for the company’s customer care number on Google. When he called, the speaker on the other end asked him to pay Rs 10 to expedite the courier. He made the payment through the link of an online payment app that was sent to him. Within a few minutes he received messages of various withdrawals, totalling to Rs 1 lakh rupees. That was then he realised he was cheated. Rampal filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police and an FIR has been registered.

