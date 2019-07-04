Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops mull introducing token system in police stations

Cops adopt initiatives to solve cases on priority, be more approachable

Published: 04th July 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Police commissioner Alok Kumar inspects seized vehicles in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The city police are considering introducing token system in all police stations, to resolve cases on priority basis. City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar said that several people visit police stations daily seeking redressal to their problems. “As many feel that they won’t get their problems resolved at police station level, they approach senior officers directly. Hence, we plan to introduce token system in all stations.

The jurisdictional police will have to address their issues. We are discussing with legal experts the pros and cons of this system and it will be introduced soon,” he said, adding that certain nature of cases will be resolved in a time-bound manner.In another step to make police stations more people-friendly, the police have decided to identify ‘Model People Friendly Police Station’ in each division.

“The look of the model stations will be changed. Such stations will have a small park and playing equipment for children. As of now, we have identified Koramanagala of South East division as Model People Friendly Police Station,” Kumar added. The South East division police have solved 59 cases and have arrested 10 people for robbery. Stolen valuables worth over Rs. 1.68 crore have been recovered from the arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp