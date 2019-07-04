Cops mull introducing token system in police stations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police are considering introducing token system in all police stations, to resolve cases on priority basis. City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar said that several people visit police stations daily seeking redressal to their problems. “As many feel that they won’t get their problems resolved at police station level, they approach senior officers directly. Hence, we plan to introduce token system in all stations.

The jurisdictional police will have to address their issues. We are discussing with legal experts the pros and cons of this system and it will be introduced soon,” he said, adding that certain nature of cases will be resolved in a time-bound manner.In another step to make police stations more people-friendly, the police have decided to identify ‘Model People Friendly Police Station’ in each division.

“The look of the model stations will be changed. Such stations will have a small park and playing equipment for children. As of now, we have identified Koramanagala of South East division as Model People Friendly Police Station,” Kumar added. The South East division police have solved 59 cases and have arrested 10 people for robbery. Stolen valuables worth over Rs. 1.68 crore have been recovered from the arrested.