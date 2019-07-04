Dengue stings Bengaluru, east zone worst hit

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There has been no let up in ‘dengue sting’ in Bengaluru. Over the last two months, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s Public Health Information and Epidemiological Cell has recorded 1,112 confirmed cases of dengue in the city. East zone wards are the worst hit where 352 dengue patients have been found. All these patients were screened at the government hospitals, BBMP centres and private hospitals registered with the civic body.

Residents of the city attribute the rising dengue cases to waterlogging and garbage menace. Fogging has not yet started in our localities, alleged a resident of East ward.“Near St Johns Road and Gangadhar Chetty Road in Ulsoor, about 20 residents are down with dengue fever. Waterlogging in the sedimentation tank of Ulsoor Lake attracts mosquitoes. Private trucks dump garbage on the road at night, which includes debris as well. Water also stagnates in the storm water drains connecting to Ulsoor,” said Syed, a local resident. He added that fogging or fumigation has not yet been arranged by the civic body in his area.

In Shantinagar, which also falls in the East zone, seven to eight members of the residents welfare association are suffering from the deadly disease.“All the inner roads in the vicinity leading to Double Road hold water post rains. Drains are being revamped and certain sections are blocked due to ongoing work.

They can at least take up fumigation if not fogging,” said Renuka Prasad, president of the RWA. In Vasanthnagar, poor garbage collection is a major concern. Several black spots have turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“In our area, a resident got dengue infection thrice. On the 8th Main Road opposite Mount Carmel College, auto-tippers and compactors park themselves and dump garbage which does not get picked up for days. Fogging has not taken place, and we are forced to use different types of mosquito repellants,” said Preeti.Mahadevapura zone is second highest with 206 confirmed dengue cases, followed by South zone with 200 cases and Bommanahalli with 157 cases.

When contacted, Vijendra, chief health officer, BBMP, said,” Fogging takes place every day between 5.30 and 7 am in areas where dengue cases have been confirmed. People need to reach out to the respective medical health officers if fogging has not started. However, fogging is only a temporary solution and can have harmful effects on people. In many areas, gated communities do not even allow us to do fogging.”

“Uncovered overhead tanks and water drums trigger increase in mosquito population. Water leaking from coolers and ACs can also cause problems. We are trying to raise awareness among public to ensure that there is no water stagnation on roads and at homes.”