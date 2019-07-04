Duo tries to rescue pets, attacked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An attempt to rescue animals being kept at a pet shop in Kodigehalli turned ugly when a group of people assaulted an animal welfare officer and a female volunteer who were at the pet shop over allegations of unhealthy conditions for the pets. The activists alleged that the shopkeeper threatened to rape and kill the female volunteer, leading her to file a complaint with the police. However, they said that police were yet to act on the complaint.

Ambika Naik, an animal activist in her complaint with the Kodigehalli police, said that she had received complaints from locals about a pet shop named ‘Flying Birds’ located in Muneshwara block, Devinagar. The locals had alleged that the pets were falling ill as they were kept in unhygienic conditions, she said.

A week back, Naik, along with animal welfare officer, Harish KB, visited the shop to check on the condition of the animals. “The shopkeeper, his sons and a group of around 20 people surrounded us and started beating me and Naik,” Harish said. An investigation is on in this regard.