Education experts worried about poor allocation of funds for sector

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the run up to the central budget that is to be announced this week, education experts are hoping for better funds for the sector, which gets less than 3% of the county’s GDP at present. With an increase in expenditure, they are looking forward to better quality of education and efficacious practices that would impart much-needed skills.

While disappointed with the ‘lacklustre’ state budget, which did not give priority to primary education, Dhananjay, advocate for Karnataka Unaided Schools Management Association (KUSMA), hopes that the Centre steps in with funding for the smooth functioning of schemes and for the restructuring of the current pedagogy.

“Poor teaching skills are reflected in students - class eight students are not able to read texts prescribed for class four. While TTE screens teachers, it does not provide the requisite skills. More innovative methods need to be introduced in classroom teaching. Skill acquisition for children must be given greater focus. The spending must increase to 10% of the GDP. The Centre must shoulder responsibility to finance states that do not have enough budget to spend on primary education schemes like midday meals and RTE,” Dhananjay said.

Reema H, career counsellor, Banjara Academy, is hoping for a change from the chalk and board method in schools, and hopes the budget this year would bring in innovative learning in classrooms.Thimmappa M S, former V-C of Bangalore University, also urged for the scrapping of outdated institutions like UGC, MCC and AICTE, which, he said, have become “dens of corruption.” He sought more autonomy for institutions within the university. “Budgetary allocation is poor compared to any other country and must be raised to 10% of GDP spending,” he said, with greater impetus to higher education.

S N Hegde, former V-C of Mysore University urged for the Kothari commission’s recommendation of 6% spending on education. “Even after 50 years, we have not reached even 4% yet,” he rued, adding that both the state and the Centre’s spending on education is dismal.