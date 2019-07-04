Home Cities Bengaluru

Education experts worried about poor allocation of funds for sector

In the run up to the central budget that is to be announced this week, education experts are hoping for better funds for the sector, which gets less than 3% of the county’s GDP at present.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In the run up to the central budget that is to be announced this week, education experts are hoping for better funds for the sector, which gets less than 3% of the county’s GDP at present. With an increase in expenditure, they are looking forward to better quality of education and  efficacious practices that would impart much-needed skills.

While disappointed with the ‘lacklustre’ state budget, which did not give priority to primary education, Dhananjay, advocate for Karnataka Unaided Schools Management Association (KUSMA), hopes that the Centre steps in with funding for the smooth functioning of schemes and for the restructuring of the current pedagogy.

“Poor teaching skills are reflected in students - class eight students are not able to read texts prescribed for class four. While TTE screens teachers, it does not provide the requisite skills. More innovative methods need to be introduced in classroom teaching. Skill acquisition for children must be given greater focus. The spending must increase to 10% of the GDP. The Centre must shoulder responsibility to finance states that do not have enough budget to spend on primary education schemes like midday meals and RTE,” Dhananjay said.

Reema H, career counsellor, Banjara Academy, is hoping for a change from the chalk and board method in schools, and hopes the budget this year would bring in innovative learning in classrooms.Thimmappa M S, former V-C of Bangalore University, also urged for the scrapping of outdated institutions like UGC, MCC and AICTE, which, he said, have become “dens of corruption.” He sought more autonomy for institutions within the university. “Budgetary allocation is poor compared to any other country and must be raised to 10% of GDP spending,” he said, with greater impetus to higher education. 

S N Hegde, former V-C of Mysore University urged for the Kothari commission’s recommendation of 6% spending on education. “Even after 50 years, we have not reached even 4% yet,” he rued, adding that both the state and the Centre’s spending on education is dismal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp