Home Department launches ‘people-friendly’ Twitter handle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to make the police more accessible to the people, the Home Department has set up a twitter account where people can directly tweet their issues, which will be addressed by the Home Minister.A tweet from MB Patil in this regard, on Tuesday read, “You can now communicate with @hmokarnataka on @sharechat app @BlrCityPolice. All efforts small and big are being made to help the police department become more active and citizen friendly.”

Addressing the media, the Home Minister said, “This social networking site will receive requests from the public, which will be addressed by the police department.” The twitter handle is being followed by as many as 826 followers and several complaints, from serious crimes to road accidents, have been reported on the twitter handle. Appreciating the move, K R Nagarajan, a retired bank official said, “It is a very good move as many people like me feel it very difficult to communicate to the local police,” he said.