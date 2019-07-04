Home Cities Bengaluru

How to handle your teenage child with care

The combination of hormonal changes, new academic, social challenges and family expectations can feel overwhelming during teenage.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Sumalatha Vasudeva
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The combination of hormonal changes, new academic, social challenges and family expectations can feel overwhelming during teenage. Teenage is a critical time of identity formation. With the onset of puberty comes an explosion of growth, physical, intellectual, emotional, social and spiritual. Understanding the nature of this stage and responding appropriately requires patience, empathy and a sense of humour. 

Some significant problems in this stage:
Excessive energy
Intake of food is increased and general health is also improved. Therefore, children at this age need more activity. When there is no physical activity, consequently the teen is restless.

Personal appearance
More attention is given to physical look like skin colour, weight, facial deformities, pimples, height etc.

Excessive daydreaming
This is normal at this age but when it grows to be excessive, it may be injurious. Children indulging in excessive daydreaming should be encouraged to be constructive and creative.

Rebellious attitude
Their craving for independence should be satisfied to some extent. They should be given some responsibility. They tend to be very obedient if they are trusted. 

Aggressive or withdrawal
When the adolescent cannot adjust himself with the world, he grows to be aggressive or withdraws from the field and his personality is arrested. The school and parents should provide ample opportunities to the children to express themselves properly.

Children of this age tend to have conflicts with parents, give importance to their peer group, experience mood swings, attraction towards opposite sex etc. They are in the process of finding themselves. This is a trying period for both parents and children. The home does not have to become a battleground if both parents and children make specials effort to understand each other.

The author is a clinical psychologist at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp