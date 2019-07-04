How to handle your teenage child with care

Sumalatha Vasudeva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The combination of hormonal changes, new academic, social challenges and family expectations can feel overwhelming during teenage. Teenage is a critical time of identity formation. With the onset of puberty comes an explosion of growth, physical, intellectual, emotional, social and spiritual. Understanding the nature of this stage and responding appropriately requires patience, empathy and a sense of humour.

Some significant problems in this stage:

Excessive energy

Intake of food is increased and general health is also improved. Therefore, children at this age need more activity. When there is no physical activity, consequently the teen is restless.

Personal appearance

More attention is given to physical look like skin colour, weight, facial deformities, pimples, height etc.

Excessive daydreaming

This is normal at this age but when it grows to be excessive, it may be injurious. Children indulging in excessive daydreaming should be encouraged to be constructive and creative.

Rebellious attitude

Their craving for independence should be satisfied to some extent. They should be given some responsibility. They tend to be very obedient if they are trusted.

Aggressive or withdrawal

When the adolescent cannot adjust himself with the world, he grows to be aggressive or withdraws from the field and his personality is arrested. The school and parents should provide ample opportunities to the children to express themselves properly.

Children of this age tend to have conflicts with parents, give importance to their peer group, experience mood swings, attraction towards opposite sex etc. They are in the process of finding themselves. This is a trying period for both parents and children. The home does not have to become a battleground if both parents and children make specials effort to understand each other.

The author is a clinical psychologist at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital