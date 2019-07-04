Home Cities Bengaluru

Indira Canteen to include new items in menu 

Currently, there are around 200 Indira Canteens, including mobile units, functioning in BBMP limits, after the project was launched in 2017.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

New menu may also see the addition of mudde-bassaaru and chapathi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come August, and Bengalureans may get to eat bread-jam for breakfast, along with Mangaluru buns –the typical breakfast dish in coastal Karnataka – along with the regular fare like idli and upma at Indira Canteens. Lunch and dinner options are also expected to see a change, with mudde-bassaaru and chapathi to be added to the menu.

Currently, there are around 200 Indira Canteens, including mobile units, functioning in BBMP limits, after the project was launched in 2017. While breakfast is served for Rs 5 , lunch and dinner can be bought for Rs 10. According to BBMP authorities, around 21 lakh people eat at these canteens per day. However, of late, quality issues have been raised with regard to the quality of food served at Indira Canteens, and BBMP is now planning to change the contractor.

A senior official from BBMP told CE that a new tender will be called, and the move is likely to be implemented from the second week of August this year. The tender will have new items for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The new menu will feature bread and jam, and Mangaluru buns, besides other items. On the other hand, lunch and dinner will comprise an additional menu listing ragi mudde along with bassaaru, chapathi and curry. Also in pipeline is inclusion of jowar roti, the staple food of North Karnataka. The cost of these new additions is yet to be decided, the official said, adding that while it cannot be as cheap as Rs 5 and Rs 10, the cost will not be more than Rs 15-18. 

This apart, they also planning to include coffee and tea in the morning. “At present, pourakarmikas who come to work in the morning have free breakfast at Indira Canteens. There was also a demand from them to include coffee and tea as well. Many other people were also asking for coffee and tea. BBMP will include this at a cost of Rs 2,” the official revealed. Indira Canteens currently serve idli-sambar, upma, rice bhath and poha for breakfast, while lunch and dinner options consist of anna-sambar and rice bhaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP Indira Canteen
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp