Man arrested for abusing ex-corporator

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The city police have arrested a 40-year-old man on charges of abusing and threatening a former corporator who had been seeking justice for victims of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels scam. However, he was released later on bail.The accused identified as Mohammed Hassan was arrested and brought to the city from Bengaluru on Wednesday, for allegedly issuing threats to former corporator Suhail Baig ever since he took the name of a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) corporator, who was already arrested by Special Investigation Team (SIT) personnel probing the infamous scam.

In his complaint to Mandi police in the city recently, Baig alleged,‘‘I have been receiving numerous video messages on WhatsApp from over 11 different cell numbers, where the senders have been hurling abuses at me and my family. They have been threatening to kill me, if I step into Bengaluru. They are acting at the insistence of Syed Mujahid, a nominated BBMP corporator.”Following Baig’s complaint, the police who had filed a first information report (FIR) arrested Hassan in Bengaluru.