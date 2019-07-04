Money matters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU :Shalom Gauri

BA graduate, St Joseph’s College of Arts and Science

There is a need for the government to seriously invest in measures to counter or prepare for climate change. The centre needs to create major relief funds and networks. The agricultural crisis we’re facing, as highlighted by the series of farmer protests last year, is linked to changing weather patterns and requires immediate attention.

We ought to invest in socio-economic betterment of marginalised communities as well but it’s been nearly 75 years since Independence and clearly budgetary allocation alone without the commitment of our politicians cannot solve such issues. For education, we know from the number of seats available versus the number of applicants that India desperately needs more public universities for higher education. But again, this would only make a difference if our government was as interested in the upkeep of the public sector as they seem to be in the private sector.

Kishan Daga

Fourth-year student, Dayanand Sagar School of Architecture

The centre needs to focus on stricter laws on garbage disposal and waste management in the urban areas. I want the government to promote the use of electric vehicles, and focus on reducing the production and distribution of plastic. They also need to acknowledge the consequences of climate change and put in place proper policies. This should not just be on paper but should also be implemented.

Ashish Kumar

Engineering student, PES University

We need more research-based studying options and more grants for the same. That way, students can stay in India for research rather than having to go outside the country. The budget should also focus on climate change, saving water and greener energy options. Making use of solar energy can be a start. The government should make sure infrastructure in traffic management does what it is supposed to do.

Aditya Prasanna

Fourth-year engineering student, SJB Institute of Technology

I expect the government to look into the problem of groundwater depletion. The crisis in Chennai and various other cities has highlighted this issues. Rainwater harvesting policies aren’t implemented enough in cities, much less in the rural areas.

A lot of times, there is a huge misunderstanding and misrepresentation of the people’s wants and needs by government officials and influential people. If the government officials could be trained better, i.e, if public relations can be enhanced, then a lot of waiting lines and arguments in government offices can be evaded. A lot of students don’t know about the current policies that the government provides so there has to be a better way of reaching out to the students and running awareness campaigns.

Rijul Ballal

M.Sc Psychology, Montford College

The government gives a huge amount of funds and leaves everything to private players who are destroying higher education, charging ridiculous amounts and cutting down on unprofitable courses. I wish the government would stop allowing so many private players to become universities when they lack the resources and desire to offer quality education. Instead, they should increase funds towards research, scholarships and lectures and crack down on institutions that are just after money.

Arfath Ahmed Second-year BA student, Presidency College

As a millennial my expectations from the upcoming budget are those that are the very basic fabric of the tapestry of this developing nation and the largest democracy. Jobs and minimal financial security, fewer taxes that burn a hole in the pockets of earning youngsters, focus on recent technological developments like AI and 5G, and aid for small scale businesses and entrepreneurship ventures.

A significant part of the budget should work on the environmental condition of our country after the recent surfacing of problems like water crisis in our country, like Chennai water crisis. Revival of lakes and water bodies and improvement of breathing air quality, after the PPM value of Delhi air skyrocketed, should be worked upon. There needs to be more focus on environmental assets that we must conserve for future generations.