‘Out-of-the-box’ book sale to be held in Bengaluru  

 What is every bibliophile’s dream come true? To buy as many books as they can at as low cost as possible.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:15 AM

Customers can buy boxes and fill them with the books on sale at the event

By Taj Zehra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: What does every bibliophile's dream come true? To buy as many books as they can at as low cost as possible. Soon, this dream might just turn into a reality for book lovers in Bengaluru, thanks to Bookchor’s upcoming book sale at Elaan Convention Center at Kothanuru Kothnur Main Road. The online company, which sells used books, is organising the Lock-The-Box-Sale, where customers can buy boxes and fill them with the books on sale. The idea, says Bookchor’s co-founder Alok Raj Sharma, was to, “Do something that hasn’t been done before in the offline market. We wanted to try something that would be exciting for readers.”

Readers can choose between three boxes. The green Odysseus box can hold eight to 10 books and is priced at `999. The yellow Perseus box holds 15 to 17 books and costs `1,499, whereas the red Hercules box can hold 28-30 books is available for `2,499. The only catch? “The box should close flat,” answers Sharma.

It sale begins on July 12 and will last till July 20 at Sharma. On offer are over one million pre-owned novels, books on travel, cooking books, coffee table books and children and young-adult books. Books by authors Jeffrey Archer, Dan John, Jawaharlal Nehru and Ramchandra Guha will also  be on sale. “We wanted to make sure that there is something for everyone, and the prices are affordable too.

We have launched this initiative to build the confidence of customers to buy used books online,” says Sharma. Customers can also trade their personal books for loyalty points, which they can use to buy books from BookChor’s online app.The event, however, is more than a sale, says Sharma. “It is more like a literary festival. There will be drawing competitions, author talks and other events as well.”

