RT Nagar suicide: Husband wanted wife out of his life

BENGALURU: RT Nagar police officials, who are investigating the suspected suicide of a mother and her two-year-old son who fell from the seventh floor of their apartment on Tuesday, have found that all was not well between the husband and wife and the husband wanted her ‘out of his life’.

Twenty-nine-year-old Bhavana and her son Devansh fell to their death from the seventh-floor balcony of Sriram White House apartments on Dinnur Road in RT Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. Bhavana’s husband Arihanth Kumar works as a software engineer with a private company in Pulakeshinagar.

Police sources said they found a WhatsApp message in which Kumar had allegedly made it clear that he was no more interested in the marriage. “The message read ‘I want you to get out of my life’ and it has been established that there was marital discord between the couple,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the police have found out that Bhavana threw her son first from the balcony and then jumped to her death. “As Bhavana has killed her son, we will book her for murder. Further, the case will be probed from all angles that might have led to the incident,” the official added. Police are yet to question Bhavana’s husband, as the family members are still in a state of shock and were busy with the last rites of the mother and son on Wednesday.

Neighbours Still In Shock

Arihant Kumar’s family was living in the White House apartment for the past four years. The couple led a very private life, according to several residents of the apartment. “There is no possibility of an accident since the railings are too high,” a security guard of the apartment told TNIE.