Home Cities Bengaluru

RT Nagar suicide: Husband wanted wife out of his life

Police sources said they found a WhatsApp message in which Kumar had allegedly made it clear that he was no more interested in the marriage.

Published: 04th July 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavana and her son Devansh fell to their death from the seventh floor on Tuesday

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: RT Nagar police officials, who are investigating the suspected suicide of a mother and her two-year-old son who fell from the seventh floor of their apartment on Tuesday, have found that all was not well between the husband and wife and the husband wanted her ‘out of his life’.

Twenty-nine-year-old Bhavana and her son Devansh fell to their death from the seventh-floor balcony of Sriram White House apartments on Dinnur Road in RT Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. Bhavana’s husband Arihanth Kumar works as a software engineer with a private company in Pulakeshinagar. 

Police sources said they found a WhatsApp message in which Kumar had allegedly made it clear that he was no more interested in the marriage. “The message read ‘I want you to get out of my life’ and it has been established that there was marital discord between the couple,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the police have found out that Bhavana threw her son first from the balcony and then jumped to her death. “As Bhavana has killed her son, we will book her for murder. Further, the case will be probed from all angles that might have led to the incident,” the official added. Police are yet to question Bhavana’s husband, as the family members are still in a state of shock and were busy with the last rites of the mother and son on Wednesday.

Neighbours Still In Shock
Arihant Kumar’s family was living in the White House apartment for the past four years. The couple led a very private life, according to several residents of the apartment. “There is no possibility of an accident since the railings are too high,” a security guard of the apartment told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide RT Nagar crime
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp