Switch to the right soap-free solution to fight breakouts on face

Nivriti Sweta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Did you know that soaps can increase pimples? Though soaps help remove dead skin cells, dirt, oil, and sweat from the face, they often damage the skin in the process. Soaps are considered the ideal face cleanser. However, they can do more harm than good to your skin. They tend to be harsh on the skin, leaving it irritated and inflamed, and prone to pimples. It is essential to use the right skin cleansing products to tackle the problem of pimples.

Facial skin is softer and much more sensitive than the rest of the body. Ordinary toilet soaps have a far higher pH that rob the skin of its natural oils, which leads to dryness.

The dryness, thereby, leads to overactive sebaceous glands and makes the skin a perfect breeding ground for pimple-causing bacteria. Soaps help get rid of the dirt and oil from the body, but they can disturb the skin’s natural barrier-layer which protects it from the harsh effects of environment, infections, and other common skin problems.

Choosing the right face cleanser is the first step to help your skin look and feel healthier. Face washes usually have a pH range of 5.5-6.5 (closer to skin’s normal pH of 4.5-6.5), which makes them effective for the skin. The mild and gentle formula of a face wash helps cleanse the face effectively and reduce pimples. Unlike soaps that strip away the natural layer of oil from our face and disturb the pH balance of the facial skin, soap-free face washes cleanse effectively without being harsh on the skin.

Neem is an excellent skin care ingredient known for its antibacterial properties that help fight pimple-causing bacteria. It helps prevent the recurrence of pimples and breakouts. Turmeric is known to have strong anti-inflammatory properties that soothe your skin. Since the skin on your face is sensitive, it is advisable to use a face wash instead of soap to keep your skin free from pimples and blemishes.

You can prevent breakouts by simply choosing a face wash that is soap free and contains the goodness of Neem. Cleanse and care for your pimple-prone skin the right way by following a proper skin care regimen. In case the breakouts don’t subside, it is best to consult a dermatologist.PS: Soap here refers to ordinary toilet soap.The author is a research scientist, R&D Center, The Himalaya Drug Company