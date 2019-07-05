4 yrs after FIR, IAS officer gets clean chit from Lokayukta 

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major relief for Senior IAS officer Kapil Mohan, the Lokayukta police have filed a ‘B’ report in an FIR registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act nearly four years ago. The ‘B’ report was submitted before the Lokayukta Special Court in the city.

With this, the Lokayukta police have given a clean chit to Kapil Mohan in a disproportionate assets case. The officer is currently serving as the Principal Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises. According to sources in the Lokayukta, the ‘B’ report was filed a week ago. This was after the investigation revealed that the extent of disproportionate assets owned by Mohan is between 7-8 percent, lower than the 10 percent required for prosecution under law.

According to sources, an amount of Rs. 4.37 crore, found in a flat owned by PSK Finance Solutions Private Limited, was claimed by the company as belonging to them. The company was then penalised by the Income Tax department with a Rs. 1.5 crore penalty for a delay of one year in filing returns. The same was communicated to the Lokayukta Police.

Apart from this, evidence sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory was not conclusive in proving that the cash belonged to Mohan. After clarifications from the I-T department and the FSL, the ‘B’ report, or closure report was submitted before the special court, sources said. The court will now take a call on whether the report is accepted or rejected, sources said.

Sources pointed out that the delay in filing the report was because the investigation wing was waiting for the reports from the I-T Department and FSL. However, the Lokayukta police chief, ADGP ASN Murthy, refused to comment on the matter. A search on August 5, 2015 at premises owned by Kapil Mohan revealed a huge stash of gold, diamond ornaments and cash at a flat in Yeshwantpur. The team, consisting of I-T officials and CID sleuths, seized gold, diamonds and nearly Rs. 4.37 crore cash. This was handed over to the I-T department. A laptop bag, 42 CD’s and a hard disk was also recovered. CCTV footage from the floor was sent to the FSL.

The CID was tipped off from a complaint lodged at the Old Hubballi Police Station under provisions of the IPC and the PC Act. The case was related to a cricket betting racket involving police officers and cricket bookies. Based on this complaint, some of the bookies were arrested by Hubballi police.

During the interrogation, the bookies revealed that the betting racket was being run from the flat in Yeshwantpur. Bookies also tipped them off about huge amounts of money stashed in the flat.