BBMP comes up with roadmap for waste

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Not segregating waste? The city corporation will henceforth keep a hawk eye on you and you will have to pay stiffer penalties. Effective implementation will be its mantra. From September 1, you will have to segregate waste and hand over only wet waste to door-to-door collectors daily and dry waste twice a week. Failing which, you have to pay a fine. Till now, it was Rs 100 penalty for first-time offence. Now it has been doubled.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad on Thursday said the council and officials have unanimously decided that only segregated waste will be collected as per Solid WasteManagement Rules- 2016. He was speaking to the media after releasing Bengaluru’s SWM Roadmap and Vision document.

“From September 1, segregation will be compulsory and treated separately. The new garbage tenders are being finalised and each contractor will be given five wards to handle. It has also been decided that individuals and contractors will be penalised for not segregating. Contractors will also have to ensure that there is no road side dumping, failing which Rs 5,000 penalty will be imposed,” Prasad said.

He asserted that separate contractors will handle different types of waste. Wet waste collected on daily basis will be sent to the nine waste processing plants and dry waste will be collected by rag pickers and taken to dry waste collection centres. One centre will be set up for two wards. Parallely BBMP has also tightened its vigil on plastic waste.

He said bulk generators (apartments and commercial establishments) will have to manage their own waste. They will either have to send their wet waste to empanelled vendors or do ‘in situ’ (the original place) composting. GPS and RFID tracking of collection vehicles will be done. Mechanical sweepers will be deployed for all roads for dust and garbage. BBMP will also put RFID tags on gates to check segregation

and collection.

A smart control room to monitor movement of garbage collection vehicles and and take complaints from people is also being set up. People can also use the Sahaaya App. Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, SWM, said artificial intelligence will be used to monitor and manage black spots. BBMP identified 5,000 black spots, of which 1,500 are cleared. Citizens can take photographs of offenders and upload them on the website. Contractors will in turn have to ensure that garbage is cleared.

233 Marshals to get hand-held devices

233 Marshals will be deployed to look into SWM. They will be given hand-held devices (sponsored by HDFC bank) through which spot penalty will be imposed, photograph of garbage pile and offenders taken. Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said first-time offenders will be penalised with Rs 200 and it will increase five times from the next time. All 198 corporators will have to lead by exampleby processing and segregating waste.