Bizarre: Wife forcing kid to drink alcohol, claims man

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A businessman from the city has accused his wife of torturing their three-year-old daughter by beating her, making her smoke and drink alcohol, while taking photos of her to upload on social media. According to Tabrez, 39 (name changed), his wife Asma, 36 (name changed) was an alcoholic who would often return home late in the night and beat their daughter if she refused to smoke.

In his complaint with the Bellandur police, Tabrez said that he had married Asma in December 2011. He said that it was only after their marriage that he learnt that she was an alcoholic and a chain smoker. He has alleged that Asma would regularly keep a lit cigarette in their daughters mouth and force her to inhale. She would even give her alcohol sometimes. When the small child refused, she would beat her till she complied. He also accused his wife of uploading pictures of the child smoking on her Facebook profile, leading to people complaining about this behaviour to him.

“Whenever I would counsel Asma to quit smoking and consuming alcohol, she would fight and leave the house for a few days. She would come back around midnight and do all these things to our daughter. I requested the police to save my daughter from her and to take action against her,” Tabrez told The New Indian Express.

Working as a fish dealer in the city, he first met Asma, who hails from Kolkata, when she was running a fish stall on lease. He would supply fish to her stall and they became friends. Once when he intervened on her behalf in a fight, they became close.

“She told me about her first marriage and how her husband cheated on her. It was only after our marriage that I learnt she was already married three times earlier and had left them all,” he said. However, according to the police, this was not the first time the couple had approached the police. Asma had in the past filed a domestic violence case against him and in return he too had filed a counter-complaint. However, they had compromised and withdrawn the complaints later.

“After seeing the photos uploaded on Facebook, we took a case under the Juvenile Justice Act against Asma. We are going to summon her for interrogation and necessary action will be taken,” an investigating officer said.