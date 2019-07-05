Fallen tree hits Bengaluru-Mysuru rail traffic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rail traffic between Bengaluru and Mysuru was disrupted since Thursday afternoon due to a eucalyptus tree falling and damaging an overhead electric line between Maddur and Hanakere railway stations in Mandya around 12.40 pm. An alert gate man, R Manu, spotted the damage and alerted the loco-pilot on Basava Express running along the route, who brought the train to a halt immediately.

While traffic in both directions between Mysuru and Bengaluru came to a standstill for a couple of hours after the incident, traffic from Mysuru towards Bengaluru was resumed on one line. Traffic along the route from Bengaluru to Mysuru resumed later but only diesel trains were able to run up to 8.30 pm as the electric line was yet to be restored.

According to in-charge Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Division, B G Mallya, “The Basava Express (Train No. 17308) was stopped by the loco-pilot in the mid-section after an alert gatekeeper cautioned him about the damaged overhead cable between Maddur and Hanakere railway stations in Mandya district. Basava Express was stopped immediately.” A diesel loco was taken to the spot later and the Basava Express resumed its journey after 84 minutes.

Chief Public Relations Officer, South Western Railway, E Vijaya said that on investigation it was found that because of strong winds, the train had fallen on the overhead electric alignment at Somanahalli that feeds power to electric trains. “As a result power supply to trains could not be extended and this caused the detention,” she said.

Electric loco trains along the route which were detained and suffered delays were Mysore Bagalkot Express, Bangalore-Mysore Malgudi Express and Bengaluru-Chamrajnagar (Train no.56282) and the Chamundi Express.

According to an eyewitness, V Jayanth, a regular commuter from Bidadi to Mandya, he reached his destination after a delay of 80 minutes. The electric loco of Chamundi Express was changed to a diesel one at Maddur due to 800 metres of fallen electric line. “I usually reach my destination at Mandya at 7.55 pm daily. I reached only at 9.15 pm today.”