Kanteerava Stadium case: HC asks govt to hold probe

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered the state government to hold an inquiry into the manner through which Sree Kanteerava Stadium was allowed to use by the JSW Bangalore Football Club without following the procedure. This apart, the court also ordered the state to frame a policy for utilisation of government stadiums by third parties, in the context of the law laid down by the Apex Court.

The court also asked the state to initiate action against concerned authorities for committing illegalities by allowing the stadium to be utilised by the Club for eight moths even after the license agreement came to an end on May 31, 2018, without following transparent process. The court asked for a compliance report on the said directions by October 14, 2019.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad issued these directions while disposing the public interest litigation filed by former national and international athletic coaches, including GG Prameela, Ashwini Nachappa and others questioning the government’s action allow JSW Club to use the stadium.

Before this, the government advocate submitted before the court that the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports has decided to follow the transparent procedure in allowing the stadiums to third parties. In the plea filed in 2017, the petitioners contended that Sree Kanteerava Stadium boasts of 400 metres synthetic track meant for athletics and track will be damaged if used for Under-17 World Cup.

The Club claimed that they had spent Rs 5 crore to develop the stadium which was allegedly in a dilapidated condition. The stadium was used for three months in a year for tournaments, and the application seeking extension of permission was pending before the government.Questioning the act of the government, the petitioners contended that the state government’s stadium was governed by the Karnataka Parks, Play Fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985.

Assess mental health of all prisoners: HC

The High Court on Thursday directed the state government to conduct psychological assessment of all prisoners immediately to find out persons suffering from mental illness. This is one of the few directions issued by a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad after hearing public interest litigations. The court also directed the state to establish psychological ward in all district and central prisons and also to appoint the medical officers, psychiatric social workers and paramedical staff for prisons.

State gets notice over appointment

The High Court on Thursday asked the state government to inform the outer limit required for commencement of the process of appointment of chairman of the Karnataka State Police Complaint Authority and also about the adequate infrastructure and staffers to be provided to the Authority. The direction was issued by the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad. The court directed the state to file objections within a month, before issuing notice to the state. The court was hearing public interest litigation filed by Sudha Katwa, a resident of Jalahalli.