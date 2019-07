By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The New Indian Express photographer Shriram BN emerged second runner-up at the ‘Best published photographs at the TCS World 10K’, 2019 edition on Thursday.

His photograph depicted how a physically challenged runner was cheered by people to complete his run. In the 12th edition of the IAAF Gold Label race, over 24,000 runners took part. Ethiopia’s Andamlak Belihu and Kenya’s Agnes Tirop took the Elite Men’s and Women’s crown.