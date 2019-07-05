Suicide pact: Two bank employees kill selves at Bengaluru resort

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old assistant manager of a private nationalised bank and his woman colleague committed suicide at a resort on Tumakuru Road near Nelamangala. In a suicide note, they stated that their parents were not happy with their relationship. The deceased Srinivasan (34) and Sathyajyothi (27) were from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu.

The police said the incident came to light on Thursday afternoon. A staffer of the Golden Palms Resort knocked repeatedly on the door and did not get any response. The resort staffers then opened the door with a spare key and found the bodies. They alerted the Madanayakanahalli police who found a pesticide bottle near the bodies.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Srinivasan was working at the bank for ten years and he had married a few years ago. He has two children. Sathyajyothi had recently joined the bank and was working as a cashier. The duo fell in love and when her parents learnt about this, they forced her to get engaged with one of their relatives on June 15. Upset over this, Srinivasan and Sathyajyothi eloped on Wednesday. Sathyajyothi’s parents filed a missing persons case at Dharmapuri on the same day.

Police said the duo reached the resort at 9 pm on Wednesday and paid Rs 6,000. They were to check out on Thursday afternoon and so the staffer went to check on them. Based on a complaint by the resort staff, police filed a case. “We are waiting for the wife of Srinivasan to approach us to conduct autopsy and the bodies have been shifted to Victoria hospital,” police said.