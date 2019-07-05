Home Cities Bengaluru

Third entry of no use, courtesy delayed FOB

When this reporter visited the spot on Wednesday, passengers were still risking life and limb in the face of speeding vehicles to cross the road to access the Metro or railway station.

Published: 05th July 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers risk lives to cross the road near the railway station. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The third entry to the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Majestic area thrown open last Saturday is a major amenity for passengers interchanging between the trains run by Railways and Metro. However, delay on the part of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s contractor in completing the foot overbridge (FOB) across the Gubbi Thotadappa Road has ensured poor usage of the amenity.

When this reporter visited the spot on Wednesday, passengers were still risking life and limb in the face of speeding vehicles to cross the road to access the Metro or railway station. Both the staircases leading to the FOB were barricaded and entry barred for the public. Asked to explain the reasons the bridge was still not in place, S Somashekhar, Chief Engineer, Major Road Infrastructure, BBMP said that the contractor ‘Ripple Media’ was in the process of installing two lifts at the FOB. Since the lifts are yet to be erected and the bridge has open portions for the lift, it is not yet open to the public. It has been kept closed only to ensure passengers’ safety,” he said.

Explaining that it would take some time to fix the lifts, he said, “The Electrical Inspectorate has to approve the lifts after they are fitted. The FOB is now likely to be ready for public use by August 15.” On the reasons for the delay by the contractor in completing it, the Chief Engineer said there was a major delay in obtaining clearances for land initially. “One end of the FOB lands in area owned by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the other end touches the Railway land. So, we had to get approvals from both,” he said. 

A source explained that BMRCL was initially supposed to ready the FOB and it readied the designs rather belatedly. “It was submitted to the Railways for clearance in November last year. Later, the BBMP was entrusted with construction of the bridge, “ he said.

Somashekhar said that he was not aware of the exact cost involved as BBMP was not involved in funding the construction. “The contractor would bear the entire cost and maintain it for 30 years before handing it over to the BBMP. He would mobilise revenue through advertisements on the FOB,” he said. On the response to the third entry so far, Public Relations Officer of Bengaluru Railway Division, N R Sridharamurthy said, “The ticket counter opened there has been issuing an average of 300 tickets per day since its opening.”Another official said that since it had just been opened, it would take some time for passengers to know about it and begin using it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSR Railway Station
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp