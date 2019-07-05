Third entry of no use, courtesy delayed FOB

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The third entry to the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Majestic area thrown open last Saturday is a major amenity for passengers interchanging between the trains run by Railways and Metro. However, delay on the part of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)’s contractor in completing the foot overbridge (FOB) across the Gubbi Thotadappa Road has ensured poor usage of the amenity.

When this reporter visited the spot on Wednesday, passengers were still risking life and limb in the face of speeding vehicles to cross the road to access the Metro or railway station. Both the staircases leading to the FOB were barricaded and entry barred for the public. Asked to explain the reasons the bridge was still not in place, S Somashekhar, Chief Engineer, Major Road Infrastructure, BBMP said that the contractor ‘Ripple Media’ was in the process of installing two lifts at the FOB. Since the lifts are yet to be erected and the bridge has open portions for the lift, it is not yet open to the public. It has been kept closed only to ensure passengers’ safety,” he said.

Explaining that it would take some time to fix the lifts, he said, “The Electrical Inspectorate has to approve the lifts after they are fitted. The FOB is now likely to be ready for public use by August 15.” On the reasons for the delay by the contractor in completing it, the Chief Engineer said there was a major delay in obtaining clearances for land initially. “One end of the FOB lands in area owned by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the other end touches the Railway land. So, we had to get approvals from both,” he said.

A source explained that BMRCL was initially supposed to ready the FOB and it readied the designs rather belatedly. “It was submitted to the Railways for clearance in November last year. Later, the BBMP was entrusted with construction of the bridge, “ he said.

Somashekhar said that he was not aware of the exact cost involved as BBMP was not involved in funding the construction. “The contractor would bear the entire cost and maintain it for 30 years before handing it over to the BBMP. He would mobilise revenue through advertisements on the FOB,” he said. On the response to the third entry so far, Public Relations Officer of Bengaluru Railway Division, N R Sridharamurthy said, “The ticket counter opened there has been issuing an average of 300 tickets per day since its opening.”Another official said that since it had just been opened, it would take some time for passengers to know about it and begin using it.