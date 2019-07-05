Use social media effectively: Alok Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In another measure to bring the police and public closer, city Police Commissioner Alok Kumar issued a memo asking all officers to use social media platforms to connect will people. In the memo issued on Thursday, he asked all senior officers and police inspectors to use the official handle issued to them and police stations by the commissioner’s office.

“Only official handles should be used to interact with the public. For better impact, Additional Commissioners, DCPs and inspectors should handle their accounts personally. Some select important complaints received by the commissioner’s office on social media platforms will be forwarded to the concerned official, who should take appropriate action and post the same on their accounts,” the memo stated. Further, it said that all complaints forwarded by the official accounts of the Chief Minister and Home Minister should be attended to immediately.

