Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: IPS officer’s mother attacked by home buyer during dispute

Elderly woman was attacked over a property dispute; though complaint was filed 4 days ago, action is yet to be taken.

Published: 06th July 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbing, knife attack

For representational purposes

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A dispute between a building owner and buyers took an ugly turn when an elderly woman, the owner of the building and mother of an IPS officer, was attacked with a knife by some residents recently. Despite her sustaining cuts on her hands and shoulders, the police merely summoned the accused for inquiry on Friday, although a complaint was filed four days ago.  

She had gone to disconnect power supply to one of the houses as the buyer had not paid his share of money. The woman alleged the attacker is also due to pay the full amount for the house, but has already occupied the premises.

The injured, Sujatha Bhat, 58, is a resident of RMV II Stage, and mother of Karthik Kashyap, who is Superintendent of Police in Mizoram. Sujatha and her husband Shankar Bhat, former mayor of Mangaluru, own a residential building in Winders Layout, K Narayanapura, in Geddadahalli. On June 2, Sujatha had been to the building to check on basic needs of the residents. She noticed that one of the residents, Satish, who works with HAL, had obtained a power connection from an adjacent transformer, alleged to have been done illegally.

Sujatha brought BESCOM officials to get electricity disconnected. Satish, along with two other residents, and his aides, pushed Sujatha to the ground. Satish, who was carrying a knife on him, tried to stab her on her neck. Sujatha, however, took the stabs on her hands and shoulder. Satish and the others continued to assault her and questioned how she could disconnect electricity to his house.

When Sujatha cried loudly,  residents started running to the spot, and Satish and the others escaped. Sujatha later called police, who rushed her to Bowring Hospital. Shankar Bhat had bought the land 20 years ago and drew up an agreement to develop the project in a joint venture, and partnered with a developer identified as Gangaraju. According to the agreement, Gangaraju was to construct a building and share the houses equally. Sujatha told police that Gangaraju went absconding midway, and also shared his share of the property without taking the complete payment. Cops then found Gangaraju and recovered some money from him. Later, Sujatha decided to complete the building work by herself and sell the houses.

“Satish and two others, who had bought the house from Gangaraju, have not paid the full amount. When I asked them to pay for basic amenities, Satish refused and instigated others also not to pay,” Sujatha said.
Meanwhile, Sujatha got a transformer in her name from Bescom. Satish had taken the connection from this transformer. However, Satish had brought in an order from court to have access to power supply, police said. Sujatha filed a complaint with Hennur police accusing him of attempt to murder and of assaulting her."

Karthik Kashyap told TNIE, “My mother is a victim of stabbing. I will not interfere or put pressure on police. But, it is the duty of the police to take action. It’s been four days and I will wait for two more days. Law will take its own course of action.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IPS officer crime bengaluru Bengaluru crimes
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp