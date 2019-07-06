Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Education of the right kind can do wonders’

Sonam Wangchuk recalls his childhood as a roller-coaster ride, with various ups and downs throughout.

Published: 06th July 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

Sonam Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sonam Wangchuk recalls his childhood as a roller-coaster ride, with various ups and downs throughout. Born in Uleytokpo, near Alchi in the Leh district of Jammu and Kashmir, Wangchuk feels the village has grown bigger to some ‘10 families’. Unavailability of quality education in schools at the time would be compared to a catastrophe, but Wangchuk disagrees as he says, “I learned that not having a school can also be a blessing, especially when the schools were not up to the mark. No school is better than a bad school.” Till the age of eight, when rest of the kids were in school, Wangchuk would experience his learning on field and grasped things in a more interactive manner. “Children grasp and grow while picking up languages and academic insights, which is not difficult, given the kind of confidence and grooming a young child needs,” says Wangchuk at an event in the city.

Considering himself lucky enough to learn from his mother who taught him in his mother tongue and did not resort to alien languages, he says, “I often joke with my friends on the fact that when they were learning about plants in a classroom, I was out there learning the same with nature as my textbook.”

In 1988, Wangchuk, who was the inspiration behind Aamir Khan’s character in 3 Idiots, and his group of friends founded the Students Education and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) and in 1998, the SECMOL campus, Phey, was inaugurated by the Dalai Lama. Built by using simple and traditional technique, part of SECMOL’s work is to develop techniques that use alternative energy sources. When it comes to learning, the students are taken in based on their ability and will to learn and not marks. They undergo an interactive method of learning, which is to do it while you learn. When asked about why the game-changing method has not caught up with the rest of the country, Wangchuk says,”We didn’t push or promote it in other places but people need to rise to the occasion and do their bit.”

A founding member of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh, Wangchuk aims to complete the campus with his vision of providing students with meaningful education and to develop a sustainable economic living. “At HIAL, we follow the system of ‘do it while you learn’ where for example, business students can actually run a business on campus to implement their learning and this continues in every course,” he adds.

Transform lives through education
Nagaraj is one of the over 1,600 students, who have been helped by Vidhyadhan to finance their education. Sharing his experience, Nagaraj, an engineering student at RV College, said, “Problems started when my father passed away and left us with huge loans to pay, which my mother struggled with. I then approached Vidhyadhan. I want to launch a social enterprise, which works on waste management.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp