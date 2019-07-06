Expect cleaner trains from Bengaluru in future

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Train passengers can look forward to a cleaner train journey in the near future. The Bengaluru Railway Division will shortly launch an automatic washing facility for the cleaning of its coaches this month. This will be the first time the Automatic Train Washing System is being launched in the South Western Railway Zone, and Bengaluru is possibly the second city in India to introduce this modern feature, said a senior Railway official.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the official said, “The washing plant is presently being set up at one end of Platform One of the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station and is likely to become operational by the end of July. Not only will this ensure faster cleaning of trains, but the coaches are also bound to be cleaner than at present. The water consumption would be much lesser than in the manual cleaning process.”

The official was quick to add that only the outer shell of coaches will be cleaned in this fashion. “It was done manually all these years. While automatic wash would initially be done for a few long-distance trains, future plans include doing it for all trains,” he said.

According to a report released earlier by Railways in New Delhi, it generally takes anywhere between 12,000 and 14,000 litres of water to clean a 22-24 coach train. The automatic facility will require only 6,000 litres of water for the same number of coaches and bulk of the water will be from recycled sources.

Indian Railways mooted the proposal to have 10 depots equipped with automated washing facility in the country. Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in New Delhi already has an automatic washing plant while Puri and Bhuvaneshwar in Odisha and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh have initiated efforts to install this facility.

This would mark the second major automisation by the Division on the maintenance front, the official said. “The Division had recently launched automatic filling of water for trains at Yeshwantpur railway station. While it used to take 24 minutes to 30 minutes to cater to the water requirements of various coaches of a train, it only takes up to 6 minutes now,” he said.