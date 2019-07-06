Home Cities Bengaluru

Expect cleaner trains from Bengaluru in future

Bengaluru may become the second city in India to introduce automatic washing facility for train coaches

Published: 06th July 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Train, Indian railway

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Train passengers can look forward to a cleaner train journey in the near future. The Bengaluru Railway Division will shortly launch an automatic washing facility for the cleaning of its coaches this month. This will be the first time the Automatic Train Washing System is being launched in the South Western Railway Zone, and Bengaluru is possibly the second city in India to introduce this modern feature, said a senior Railway official.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the official said, “The washing plant is presently being set up at one end of Platform One of the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna railway station and is likely to become operational by the end of July. Not only will this ensure faster cleaning of trains, but the coaches are also bound to be cleaner than at present. The water consumption would be much lesser than in the manual cleaning process.”

The official was quick to add that only the outer shell of coaches will be cleaned in this fashion. “It was done manually all these years. While automatic wash would initially be done for a few long-distance trains, future plans include doing it for all trains,” he said.

According to a report released earlier by Railways in New Delhi, it generally takes anywhere between 12,000 and 14,000 litres of water to clean a 22-24 coach train. The automatic facility will require only 6,000 litres of water for the same number of coaches and bulk of the water will be from recycled sources.
Indian Railways mooted the proposal to have 10 depots equipped with automated washing facility in the country. Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in New Delhi already has an automatic washing plant while Puri and Bhuvaneshwar in Odisha and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh have initiated efforts to install this facility.

This would mark the second major automisation by the Division on the maintenance front, the official said. “The Division had recently launched automatic filling of water for trains at Yeshwantpur railway station. While it used to take 24 minutes to 30 minutes to cater to the water requirements of various coaches of a train, it only takes up to 6 minutes now,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bengaluru Indian Railways trains Bengaluru Railway Division
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp