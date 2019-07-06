Home Cities Bengaluru

Hungarian dancer to help Bengalureans learn art of contemporary ballet

Hungarian choreographer and dancer Adrienn Izsépi has been dancing since the age of eight and believes it’s the only time she feels truly free.

Published: 06th July 2019 06:33 AM

By Taj Zehra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hungarian choreographer and dancer Adrienn Izsépi has been dancing since the age of eight and believes it’s the only time she feels truly free. As someone who is passionate about contemporary ballet, a genre of dance that incorporates elements of classical ballet and modern dance, Izsépi’s one hope is to spread awareness about the dance form and to bring it closer to as many people as possible.

In order to achieve this, the Dance Dairies will be conducting workshops every weekend for beginners in Bengaluru at Lahe Lahe, Indiranagar. The workshops will begin on July 6 and will go on for three months.
Izsépi has been active as a dancer and choreographer in numerous countries, including Austria, Cyprus, Hungary and China. The dancer is also familiar with the dance scene in India and has worked with renowned Bollywood choreographers/directors like Remo D’souza, Geeta Kapoor, Ganesh Acharya and many others. She has also trained students and dancers in Shiamak Davar Company in Bengaluru. Though her journey with the Indian film industry was a roller coaster ride, she’s glad she got the opportunity. “As a dancer it isn’t challenging, as the steps most of the time are very simple. But I’m glad I got this opportunity, I definitely learned a lot about direction and choreography,” she explains.

A pain point, however, she says, is that most people are unaware about the hardwork that goes into becoming a dancer. “Many think that if they watch some YouTube videos, they can learn dance and become a dancer/teacher. They learn the wrong technique but then again, where can they train? The country needs professional dance institutes,” says Izsépi.

While India is “blooming” in the dance space, she adds, “The traditional Indian dance forms are strong but still there isn’t complete acceptance of western forms. I hope my programme  helps in spreading more knowledge about contemporary ballet.”

