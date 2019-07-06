Home Cities Bengaluru

IMA scam: One more government official arrested

The special investigation team arrested one more government official in the I Montessory Advisory (IMA) fraud case, on Friday.

IMA scam

File photo of family investors seen outside IMA Jewels at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The special investigation team arrested one more government official in the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) fraud case, on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru North L C Nagaraj was arrested following the recent arrest of a BDA engineer.  It is alleged that Nagaraj had received a bribe of Rs 4.5 crore to submit a report which is favourable to IMA, despite an alert issued by the Reserve Bank of India.  

Nagaraj was the competent authority entrusted with the task of investigating IMA, after RBI highlighted irregularities by the firm. “He had hoodwinked the RBI by issuing a public notice seeking complaints against IMA from the public, but later submitted a report saying that no irregularities were committed by the firm,” a senior investigating official said.

A release from the SIT said Nagaraj has been produced before a court. The court has granted police custody for nine days. Meanwhile, a village accountant, Manjunath, has been detained for questioning for allegedly assisting Nagaraj in giving the false report.

Zameer Ahmed Khan deposes before ED
Food and Civil Supplies Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan deposed before the Enforcement Directorate on Friday. The Central agency on June 29 had issued him a notice to appear before it in Bengaluru in relation to the IMA fraud case. Ahmed had sold his property in Richmond Town to IMA managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan in 2018, and was seen with him at public functions.

