Indian food with a dash of British influence

Ebony in Whitefield brings back the bygone era with its Nawabi touch to food and decor 

Published: 06th July 2019 06:31 AM

By Poorbita Bagchi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Located inside Miraya Rose luxury apartments, Ebony restaurant expanded its 26-year-old culinary journey to Whitefield from MG road. “For people who have known Ebony in MG Road, they are familiar with our cuisine. In the Whitefield branch, we wanted to do something new. That is why we whipped up a menu with authentic Indian food which has a hint of British influence,” Mayuri Rajaram, daughter of Rajesh Rajaram and director of Aswati Inns Pvt Ltd, told City Express.

The restaurant chain, which is said to be the first one to offer Thai cuisine in Bengaluru, has brought in a menu of Indian cuisine with a colonial touch. The beautiful art deco patterned local floor tiles adorns the room which has duck egg blue walls, slatted high ceilings like you would find in old colonial bungalows. The vintage ceiling fans and framed photos of India’s colonial past will take you down history.

The Whitefield location has a range of Indo-colonial dishes teamed with a zing from Thai cuisine. The delectable drinks on the menu would enhance your taste buds. The Passion in their menu is a refreshing amalgamation of mango and passion fruit. If you want a trip down your memory lane, try their Nukkad, a guava-based drink with a hint of spice from chillies.  

Moving forward, it’s advisable to not get confused by the range of mouthwatering starters. Dig into the Kakori kebab, which Mayauri says was made for a ‘toothless nawab’. The soft, juicy meat is difficult to eat with a fork for its melt-in-mouth consistency. The Arcot mutton chops pack a tangy punch enough for a peek into Mudaliar cuisine.

For all the fussy eaters and broccoli-haters, this place will make you fall in love with vegetarian food too. The Salonee broccoli is marinated in rich mustard paste, a fusion of a British vegetable with a Bengali favourite. The melt-in-mouth Shahi khumb galouti is made of mushroom and presents a smoky texture.
“We are known for Thai cuisine and hence, after opening Ebony in Whitefield, we got many requests for Thai food. We have started a Thai food section here too,” says Mayuri, adding that many of their dishes can be turned into vegan as well. Their menu has a vegan tag beside such dishes.

Dig into Akasaka Prawns, which is a crispy fried prawn drowned in Siracha mayo. Pop it into your mouth for an explosion of flavour.For their mains, Mayuri’s grandmother’s creation, Mrs Palekars Saraswat Prawn Curry, is a must-have. Served with a side of rice and crispy pappadam, this dish will embrace you. Mayuri says over the years, a lot of family recipes gently coaxed out of friends and family, have also been incorporated into the menu.

The Bohri dabba gosht is a mutton curry cooked like a traditional British roast topped with a baked cheesy egg. So, if you are up for a trip to Whitefield, check out the restaurant and its fusion of Indian and British cuisines.

Cost for two: Rs 1,700 (approx)

