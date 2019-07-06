Home Cities Bengaluru

Lensman held for harassing model while posing as fashion photographer

Mahalakshmi Layout police arrested the owner of a photo studio on Thursday for misbehaving with a model and locking her up inside his studio.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mahalakshmi Layout police arrested the owner of a photo studio on Thursday for misbehaving with a model and locking her up inside his studio.

The accused is Sharath Kumar (28), a resident of Shankar Mutt, who owns Golden Light Creations. Police said the victim alleged in her complaint that she came in contact with Kumar on social media, and he offered her a free photoshoot. On July 3, she travelled from Begur to meet Kumar, believing he was a professional. Soon after she reached the studio, he closed the doors and started touching her inappropriately. She managed to escape, and approached the police.

The victim said, “He had sent me photos from his portfolio, so I believed him. There was also another woman sitting at the studio. He told me to go inside the studio, saying a makeup artiste would be coming soon.”

During interrogation, Kumar said the woman has made false allegations. Police verified that he had no history of harassment. Kumar has been handed over to judicial custody, police said.

