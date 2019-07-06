Home Cities Bengaluru

‘My family loves dal tadka prepared by me’

I enjoy reading and playing with my two-and-a-half-year old daughter whenever I get some free time.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What is your most favourite ingredient to work with?
My favourite ingredient would be coriander, since it’s a versatile ingredient and can change the look and feel of any dish.

Do you also cook at home? If no, why?
No. At home, I prefer to eat food that is either cooked by my mother or my wife. After all, there is nothing more satisfying than having simple home-cooked food.

Do you give cooking tips to your mother and/ or wife? How do they react?
I give tips very rarely and only when I am nagged into it by my mom, wife or mother-in-law. They are now used to not getting any tips from me and figure out what they need to know from Google or YouTube.

What are your hobbies, apart from cooking?
Do you watch cooking shows/ reality shows? If yes, which shows and contestants are your favourites?
I hardly get time to watch TV and if I do, I like MasterChef Australia. The show is made very well and there are a lot of tips and tricks that we as seasoned chefs can also learn.

What is your family’s most favourite dish that you prepare?
My family loves dal tadka and a special boiled egg bhurji prepared by me.

If it were your last day on earth, where and what would you love to eat?
A well-cooked mutton biryani, because believe me when I say, 90 per cent of the biryani you get to eat is not the way it’s supposed to be.

What’s been your worst/funniest kitchen incident?
One of the funniest incidents that made me realise the importance of effective communication was when I had asked an industrial trainee to strain a pot of stock that had been simmering for a good 48 hours. The guy didn’t understand what I meant when I told him to strain, all I got back was a pan full of bones and the stock was literally strained out (in the drain).

-- Chef Neelabh Sahay, Executive Chef, Novotel Hotel & Residences

