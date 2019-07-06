Home Cities Bengaluru

Recreating Draupadi on stage

Abhinava Dance Company is presenting their latest production Krishnaa- Fire to Frost in the city.

Published: 06th July 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Stills from the act

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Abhinava Dance Company is presenting their latest production Krishnaa- Fire to Frost in the city. This musical drama is based on  Draupadi, a character from epic Mahabarata. The story evolves around the life of Draupadi and her experiences and emotions.

Krishnaa- Fire to Frost tries to explore the subtle feelings of this powerful female character. Born out of fire, her journey finally finds peace in the cold Himalayas. The act depicts highlights of Draupadi’s life through the perspective of Krishna who features as Sutradhara of the dance production.  

Choreographed by Nirupama and Rajendra, the story and lyrics of this musical act is written by Shatavadhani Dr R Ganesh. Praveen D Rao is the music composer.

Artistes Nirupama and Rajendra hail from a family of educationists, artistes and harikatha vidwans (traditional storytellers). They have performed in many places, both national and international level. The duo founded Abhinava Dance Company to promote creativity, traditional arts and impart enthusiasm and imagination to the realm of classical art. They have been working in the field of dance for over 25 years as dancers, choreographers, producers, teachers and storytellers.

Krishnaa- Fire to Frost was premiered on July 5 at Dr Premchandra Sagar Auditorium, Kumaraswamy Layout. The troupe will conduct a second show on July 7 at 7pm at the same venue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp