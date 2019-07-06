Recreating Draupadi on stage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Abhinava Dance Company is presenting their latest production Krishnaa- Fire to Frost in the city. This musical drama is based on Draupadi, a character from epic Mahabarata. The story evolves around the life of Draupadi and her experiences and emotions.

Krishnaa- Fire to Frost tries to explore the subtle feelings of this powerful female character. Born out of fire, her journey finally finds peace in the cold Himalayas. The act depicts highlights of Draupadi’s life through the perspective of Krishna who features as Sutradhara of the dance production.

Choreographed by Nirupama and Rajendra, the story and lyrics of this musical act is written by Shatavadhani Dr R Ganesh. Praveen D Rao is the music composer.

Artistes Nirupama and Rajendra hail from a family of educationists, artistes and harikatha vidwans (traditional storytellers). They have performed in many places, both national and international level. The duo founded Abhinava Dance Company to promote creativity, traditional arts and impart enthusiasm and imagination to the realm of classical art. They have been working in the field of dance for over 25 years as dancers, choreographers, producers, teachers and storytellers.

Krishnaa- Fire to Frost was premiered on July 5 at Dr Premchandra Sagar Auditorium, Kumaraswamy Layout. The troupe will conduct a second show on July 7 at 7pm at the same venue.