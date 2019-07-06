Traffic cop pulls up errant riders, attacked

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old traffic policeman was attacked with knife by scooter-borne miscreants in full public view on Dickenson Road on Friday. The accused trio were riding a bike without helmets, and the cop tried to stop them.

According to the complaint filed by Mahesh Halli — a traffic constable working with Halasuru traffic police — he was deployed for duty on Dickenson Road Junction on July 2. Around 4.35 pm, Mahesh noticed three youths riding a scooter without helmets. They were heading towards Halalsuru and Mahesh tried to stop them near Manipal Centre.

But the rider, instead of stopping, hit Mahesh and damaged his walkie-talkie before fleeing. Mahesh noted down the registration number of the vehicle and was raising a notice. Meanwhile, the rider came back to the spot and tried to stab him. Mahesh tried to escape, but got hurt in his neck. When onlookers shouted at the biker, he threw the knife and escaped.

Based on the registration number, Halasuru police arrested three persons — Kiran, Rahul and Santosh. All residents of Halasuru, they were in their 20s and working as delivery boys.