Home Cities Bengaluru

Union demands safety, uniform pension policy for journalists

In  the wake of the recent killings of journalists across the country, the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has demanded that an act be implemented to ensure the safety of working journalists.

Published: 06th July 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of the recent killings of journalists across the country, the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has demanded that an act be implemented to ensure the safety of working journalists.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, Devulapalli Amar, IJU president and member of Press Council of India said, “We have observed how journalism is becoming a dangerous profession, right from the murder of Gauri Lankesh to the burning of Chakresh Jain, a journalist in Madhya Pradesh. Politicians’ intolerance, communal forces and other anti-social elements are leading to these attacks. We want the Parliament to enact an act for the safety of journalists in all states.” Even as some state governments like Maharashtra have come forward with the initiative, the union said it was not enough and that a uniform act was needed.
“Our second demand is for a new wage board in the country, as 90 per cent of the journalists are on contract. The Supreme Court ordered newspaper managements to implement the Majithia wage board recommendations but very few have done it. Majithia wage board period is coming to an end and we need a new one,” Amar added.

Their third demand was for a uniform pension policy for all journalists, irrespective of accreditation. “We are asking for Rs 15,000 pension per month for journalists who have attained 58 years of age. In the next two days, we will chalk out an action plan after deliberating on these demands in the national executive committee meeting in Bengaluru,” he said.

Amar added that IJU was fighting for rural journalists to be paid, as there were thousands who were giving their service to media houses for free. The national executive committee meeting will take place on July 6 and 7 at Reva University.

SN Sinha, former president of IJU and ex-member of Press Council of India, said, “We are demanding for a change in the Working Journalists Act that covers only newspapers, to include electronic and web media journalists. Once that is done, the new wage board can be for all.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
journalists murder Indian Journalists Union
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp