BBMP hospitals have hi-tech screening for breast cancer

This is an initiative taken by the government to increase healthcare awareness and make available screening facility to all, said BBMP mayor Gangambike Malikarjun.

Published: 07th July 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Pragathi S Ram
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To educate under-privileged women and provide cost-effective services, hospitals run by the BBMP have launched ‘Niramai’ -- a facility to create awareness among women about breast abnormality.

“The BBMP hospitals have started the screening under the guidance of a medical expert committee. It is very important for the screening as the number of cases of breast cancer in the state has increased and preventing it should be our first concern,” she added.

Dr Geetha Manjunath, CEO of Niramai, said the services will be provided through thermalytix, a computer aided diagnostic engine, which can detect tumours five times smaller than what a clinical exam can do.
“It is the best technology which also ensures that the patient faces less pain. It uses a high-resolution thermal sensing device and an analytics solution to analyse thermal images,” Dr Geetha explained.

Appreciating the move, Sriranjini Sridhar, assistant general manager of a private bank, said, “It will help many women who cannot afford to get scans and tests done at a private set-up. We are glad the government has taken such an initiative.”

